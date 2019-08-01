TAMPA, Fla. -- Ready to take off for a new job or know someone who's searching? Tampa International Airport is hiring.

An employment fair is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Main Terminal Boardroom as the area's largest travel hub is looking to fill 200 concessions positions across retail, restaurant and spa outlets, according to a news release.

Positions include cooks, baristas, licensed massage therapists and more.

People are asked to dress professionally and bring a resumé.

For more information, visit TampaAirport.com/employment-opportunities.

