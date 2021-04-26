Looking for a job? Look to hiring events around Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the economy on the rebound, employers are hiring once more – and there are a few job fairs in the Tampa Bay area to consider.
Both are open for applicants looking for a new job or an entirely different career. The U.S. Labor Department in March added 916,000 jobs, which economists said was a sign that a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is actually happening.
Still, there remain about 8 million jobs short of what the economy had prior to last year's shutdowns.
If you're keeping an eye out for a job worth considering, look here:
➡️ Pasco County East Side Job Fair
Tuesday, May 4
9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Located at UF/IFAS Extension Office at 36702 State Road 52 in Dade City
Pasco County's Human Resources Department is hosting an in-person job fair. Social distancing and face mask protocols will be implemented, with on-the-spot interviews with hiring managers. Dress to impress, the department says.
It is looking to fill positions for bus drivers, customer service specialists, engineers, 911 call takers, utility workers, summer park jobs and more. Visit its website for more.
➡️ Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair presented by the Tampa Bay Times
Tuesday, June 14
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Located at Holiday Inn Tampa-Westshore/Airport at 700 N. Westshore Blvd. in Tampa
Local companies with immediate employment needs from entry-level to skilled trade, health care and managerial positions will be available. Schools for continuing education, universities and vocational/technical institutions also will be available to help candidates prepare for their jobs.
For more information, visit its website or call Dave LaBell at 727-893-8523.
➡️ CareerSource Tampa Bay
See its website for an up-to-date listing of upcoming fairs in the area, with virtual and in-person options.
