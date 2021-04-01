Here are some Tampa Bay area hiring events for job seekers

The economy is making a rebound, with employers needing to fill positions.

TAMPA, Fla. — With the economy on the rebound, employers are hiring once more – and there are a few job fairs in the Tampa Bay area to consider.

Both are open for applicants looking for a new job or an entirely different career. The U.S. Labor Department in March added 916,000 jobs, which economists said was a sign that a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is actually happening.

Still, there remain about 8 million jobs short of what the economy had prior to last year's shutdowns.

If you're keeping an eye out for a job worth considering, look here:

➡️ Construction hiring event

Wednesday, April 28

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 9215 N. Florida Ave., Suite 101, Tampa, FL

This in-person hiring event is for people looking to explore opportunities in the construction industry.

➡️ Manufacturing & Healthcare Virtual Job Fair

Thursday, April 29

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

More information on this virtual job fair can be found here.

➡️ DoubleTree by Hilton in-person hiring event

Thursday, April 29

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 4500 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL

CareerSource Tampa Bay will be hosting an in-person hiring event to fill 20 positions for DoubleTree by Hilton.

➡️ Allegiant Airlines

Monday, May 3

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: 14700 Terminal Blvd., Clearwater, FL

The company is hiring part-time customer service agents and ground operations agents on the spot. People are asked to bring two forms of ID. Visit Allegiant's website for more information.

➡️ Pasco County East Side Job Fair

Tuesday, May 4

9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: 36702 State Road 52, Dade City, FL

Pasco County's Human Resources Department is hosting an in-person job fair. Social distancing and face mask protocols will be implemented, with on-the-spot interviews with hiring managers. Dress to impress, the department says.

It is looking to fill positions for bus drivers, customer service specialists, engineers, 911 call takers, utility workers, summer park jobs, etc.

Visit its website for more information.

➡️ Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, City of Oldsmar

Saturday, May 15

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: 3120 Tampa Road, Oldsmar, FL

At least 23 employers are looking to fill about 350 jobs in areas of construction, manufacturing, health care, hotel/restaurant, government and retail.

➡️ Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair presented by the Tampa Bay Times

Tuesday, June 14

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: 700 N. Westshore Blvd., Tampa, FL

Local companies with immediate employment needs from entry-level to skilled trade, health care and managerial positions will be available. Schools for continuing education, universities and vocational/technical institutions will also be available to help candidates prepare for jobs.

For more information, visit its website or call Dave LaBell at 727-893-8523.

➡️ CareerSource Tampa Bay

See its website for an up-to-date listing of upcoming fairs in the area, with virtual and in-person options.