Tampa Bay projected as top real estate market: Here are some tips for sellers

TAMPA, Fla. — A lot of industries have struggled in 2020 because of COVID-19. One industry that saw a boost was real estate.

Record-low mortgage rates paired with the increase in working from home has created a demand for homes. One real estate market that experts say will heat up is Tampa Bay.

Redfin, a real estate company, released its year-end report that predicts cities like Tampa, San Antonio and Tucson will have more buyers searching for homes because they're more affordable than other larger southern cities.

Redfin also says that Tampa's real estate market is "very competitive" right now, with many homes fielding multiple offers. That means it's a great time to be a seller. To make your home more appealing to buyers, there are a few easy updates you can make.

We talked to an expert at a home buying company, Homestead Road.

The updates you make don't have to cost tens of thousands of dollars. Of course, new expensive fixes will increase your home's value, like new roofing or cabinetry, but there are affordable options, too.

Fresh paint

"Interior, exterior, paint really goes far," said Heidi Priebe with Homestead Road. She says you shouldn't necessarily pick what you want, but rather what's trendy. Choose light, bright neutrals like grey and white to make your home feel brighter and open.

Fixture updates

"It's low cost. Lighting fixtures are not difficult and there are really inexpensive options available that look really great," Priebe said. You can also update fixtures like faucets or cabinet handles.

You often can do these yourself, saving you a little more money.

Curb appeal

"When they're driving up it's got to be clean. No cobwebs, the front door is painted or new," Priebe suggested.

Your home has to give off a good first impression, so clean up the landscaping and make sure the outside is tidy.

Clean and crisp

One last thing that has to be done, no matter what, is to make sure your flooring is clean. If it's carpet, shampoo it.

You don't have to buy new carpeting, but making your home smell and look clean and inviting will entice more buyers.

