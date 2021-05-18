TECO, Duke Energy customers can expect higher bills this fall

The Florida Public Service Commission approved a rate increase given an increase in natural gas prices.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Your electric bill is likely going up.

The Florida Public Service Commission announced Tuesday that it approved a fuel factor increase for Tampa Electric Company, or TECO, and Duke Energy customers. Given what it says is "unexpected natural gas price increases," that means higher monthly bills are coming.

A TECO customer's monthly 1,000-kilowatt-hour bill for September through December 2021 will be $118.07, a $12.82-increase over the current bill of $105.25, according to a news release.

For Duke Energy customers, a similar bill will increase by $4.28 from $127.96 to $132.24.

"Natural gas prices have increased since TECO and DEF submitted their 2021 fuel cost projections to the Commission, creating a cost under-recovery for both utilities," PSC Chairman Gary Clark said in the news release. "Utilities do not earn a profit on fuel charges, and the PSC will continue to ensure utilities have done everything possible to keep fuel costs reasonable, while maintaining a reliable fuel supply."