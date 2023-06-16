The 'Agri Food Expo Mexico' aims to strengthen business ties at Port Tampa Bay

The expo is designed to strengthen business ties between Mexico and Central Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of mayors from cities and towns across Mexico descended on Port Tampa Bay on Friday.

The “Agri Food Expo Mexico” is designed to strengthen business ties between Mexico and Central Florida.

It gives businesses hoping to make connections with other businesses a platform — a way to showcase their products, as well as foster a long-term economic strategy that could benefit the port.

“We want to show the world, what we are capable of producing. What we are capable of doing,” said Jose Bonilla, one of the expo vendors.

“A lot of the businesses that you see here are seeking distribution in the United States market,” said business owner Daisi Del Toro. “So, they want to import their products here.”

The port is thinking on a much bigger scale as well.

“You know, because of our situation with China, we've got a lot of companies that are looking to move to Mexico to do final assembly and produce goods,” said Karl Kaliebe with the World Trade Center Tampa Bay. “And of course, bring them back into the United States.”

Thirty mayors from various cities in Mexico got a chance to tour Port Tampa Bay and its facilities.

One of the goals of speaking with leaders from Mexico is to find out what they need. When cargo ships come here and unload, they can go back to Mexico filled with goods from here rather than empty – which is most often the case now.

“They understand what their local communities’ needs are. The infrastructure, what kind of technologies, water, electricity, what are the infrastructure and factories that they have that need support,” said Kaliebe.

The port is one of the region’s largest economic drivers, so what happens there matters.

The goal is to lay the groundwork, forge relationships, and be positioned to take advantage of what's projected to be increased trade with our neighbor to the south.

“Even though we don't share a land border,” said Kaliebe, “We feel the ports of Florida, particularly Port Tampa Bay is well suited.”