Universal Orlando could layoff more than 1,100 workers by the end of 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando could be cutting more than 1,100 jobs by the end of the year, according to WKMG.

The Orlando CBS affiliate says in a letter sent to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, theme park leaders said about 1,123 of its team members were facing layoffs.

WESH reports 678 of those workers will be laid off from the park itself.

The months-long closures of theme parks around the world coupled with the ongoing closures of some parks in certain states have been dragging down revenue streams for park-owning companies like Comcast, Disney and SeaWorld Entertainment.

During an earnings call in October, Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, said theme park revenue fell 80.9 percent to just $311 million, which is down from $1.6 billion in the same quarter in 2019. CEO Brian Roberts said the theme parks had been “the single biggest drag on the quarter.”

WKMG reports the workers who will be laid off were given a 60-day notice. The layoff ranges are from August through Dec. 31, according to WKMG.

