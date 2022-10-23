Pay up: All tolls on Florida roads will resume Monday, FDOT says

Tolls were initially suspended on certain roads across the state to help with evacuations caused by Hurricane Ian.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All tolling facilities on roads in Florida will resume normal operations beginning at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, the state's department of transportation announced.

The Sunshine Skyway, Alligator Alley and Pinellas Bayway will have their tolls reinstated, FDOT said in a news release.

Tolls were initially suspended on certain roads across Florida on Sept. 26 to help people evacuate and prepare emergency responders for Hurricane Ian's impacts.

Twenty other roads across the state have already reinstated their tolls since Oct. 13, including the Selmon Expressway.