Firework sales still poppin' despite rising prices

And even with ongoing supply chain issues, many firework sellers are fully stocked.

TAMPA, Fla. — Home firework shows became extremely popular over the last few years when the bigger public ones were canceled due to COVID-19.

Of course, those big, public celebrations are back, but the home shows are still as popular as ever, despite the cost of fireworks going up.

John Kessler is on his first of many shopping trips at Phantom Fireworks. "We do a big show every year. I live in Spring Hill. I'll come in, probably 4 or 5 times before the 4th of July. Spend obscene amounts of money."

He says there are several other guys that pitch in to help offset the cost. "We've been growing every year. We started out with just a couple mortars and now we're up in the thousands of dollars so... it's fun. It really is."

Phantom Fireworks regional manager Corey Crews says this is pretty common. "Friends, neighbors, communities are coming together, purchasing fireworks as a group. They get a better savings and then they're able to do their show altogether."

But, like everything else recently, Kessler has noticed something different. "Prices have definitely been going up so we just got more people to pitch in."

Crews says they've done their best at Phantom to absorb some of the increasing costs. "The cost of shipping stuff from China over to here has just exploded. Sorry for the pun."

But he says they have all kinds of great options for every budget. "These behind me are the big 500 gram cakes where the cost may have gone up a little bit. You can actually go and get a smaller cake like this 'Off the Hook' or 'Big and Bad'. They're going to be less expensive but still put on a good show. So you can fill your show in that way. "

Kessler says this holiday is a priority for him and his friends. "We've cut back on a lot of other stuff so we'd be able to continue to do this because it's fun for us. It's what we do to have fun during the year."