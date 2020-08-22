Florida attorney general's office activates price gouging hotline ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

Floridians can report price gouging through the office's app, online or over the phone.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has expanded Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline to receive reports of "extreme price increases on essential commodities needed to prepare for the approaching storm."

Moody said the expansion comes as DeSantis requested President Trump declare a pre-landfall emergency for 34 of the state's 67 counties.



"The price gouging laws remain in effect statewide under the emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March for commodities that relate specifically to the health crisis," Moody's office wrote.

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of the event.



“If you see potential price gouging, please report it immediately so we can ensure Floridians are able to prepare without the added stress of excessive prices," Moody wrote

Anyone who suspects price gouging should report it to the attorney general’s office by using the NO SCAM app, visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM.

Those in violation of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a 24-hour period.

