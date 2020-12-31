Florida DEO won't ask for personal information to get latest relief check

The agency is warning about a fraudulent email just as people begin receiving the latest federal benefit.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — If it sounds too good to be true, well, it probably is.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning people of a scam email going around, which asks people to submit their personal information to receive the federal government's latest relief check.

One email the agency shared showed not the $600 recently approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump, but a $12,000 benefit instead.

It's fake. Don't click on any links -- and don't share any sensitive information.

The DEO says the email may appear to come from a .ULF.edu email address, which isn't an official DEO address. You will never receive a message from the DEO asking for personal information or to verify your eligibility by email or text message, the agency said.

SCAM ALERT: This is NOT an official email from the Department of Economic Opportunity. This is a scam.

This email may come from a .ULF.edu email address.

Report scam at https://t.co/dB5Ne6Rtew pic.twitter.com/4OxzwvupT6 — Florida DEO (@FLDEO) December 30, 2020

Call 1-833-FL-APPLY (1-833-352-7759) or email ReportRAScam@deo.myflorida.com to report potential spam messages.

The second round of economic impact payments are already on their way, according to the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department in a Tuesday message.

It provides $600 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 per year; $1,200 for couples making up to $150,000 per year — with payments phased out for higher incomes — and $600 additional payments per dependent child.

Some direct deposit payments may have arrived as early as Tuesday night for some and will continue into next week. Paper checks will begin to be mailed Wednesday, Dec. 30.

