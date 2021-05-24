Extra $300 federal unemployment benefits will end June 26 for Floridians

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said the decision comes as part of its "Return to Work" initiative.

The additional $300 in federal funding Floridians have been able to collect for unemployment during the pandemic is coming to an end.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Monday it will stop participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program on June 26.

DEO says the driving force behind the decision is its "Return to Work" initiative and the latest labor statistics.

According to a press release, April unemployment stats for the state showed a private-sector employment increase of 18,800 jobs and more than 460,000 online job postings.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida’s economy has bounced back tremendously with over 460,000 jobs available throughout our state and the strongest economic conditions in the nation,” said Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “Florida’s employers are also seeing employment growth, as more Floridians, including some who completely left the workforce, are now eagerly reentering the workforce. Transitioning away from this benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce.”

Officials say the following additional federal reemployment assistance programs are continuing for "the time being":

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation

Those filing for unemployment will see the stoppage of the additional $300 for the week beginning June 27.

Florida was initially approved for funding by FEMA in August 2020 to help supplement the $275 in unemployment those out of work due to COVID-19 could collect from the state.

In a statement, Florida House Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-47) on Monday slammed DeSantis and the state for cutting off the extra $300 payments:

"It’s been made clear time and time again that Florida’s Governor does not care about our state's workers. Not only did he dismiss bipartisan efforts during the Legislative Session to increase Florida’s criminally low Weekly Benefit Amount by $100 but today his administration has decided to strip away critical federal support that hundreds of thousands of people rely on.

It’s shameful that Florida’s political leaders would choose ideological talking points and call workers lazy versus listen to the obstacles workers have faced in finding suitable work in our still recovering economy. Our office continues to be flooded with phone calls and emails from folks missing weeks if not months of unemployment benefits. The state should prioritize people in need — not make it harder for them to get back on their feet.

Florida’s unemployment system was designed to fail and this decision has made a bad situation worse. I urge DEO to reconsider cutting off Floridians from this important safety net."