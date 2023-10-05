Extreme weather impacting your finances? You're not alone.

Most Americans say a weather event has hurt their finances.

TAMPA, Fla. — Extreme weather events are happening more often. We are seeing hurricanes, floods and record heat. It not only impacts our environment, it's breaking the bank.

Opening that electric bill can be like watching a scary movie for many of us. Rates have gone up, significantly in some cases.

According to a new report released by Bankrate, more than 70 percent of Americans say it's a noticeable change. It doesn't help that the Tampa Bay area had the hottest summer on record. The report also shows more than half of Americans say their finances are taking a hit because of extreme weather events.

And that number is even a bit higher in southern states like Florida. The majority of Southerners said their finances were strained by higher-than-usual electric bills, with close to 30 percent of people saying higher bills "significantly" strained their wallets.

Ted Rossman is a Senior Industry Analyst with Bankrate. "It doesn't have to be something catastrophic," Rossman said. "I mean unfortunately there has been a lot of home damage and car damage because of storms, but what I think sometimes people don't realize is even a few hundred dollars here or there can be a big deal whether that's higher energy costs or evacuation costs or missing work for a time."

According to Bankrate, only 40 percent of Americans have at least $1,000 saved to use for emergencies. That means when unexpected expenses come up or bills are higher than expected, many turn to high-interest-rate credit cards.