Feds: Pasco County couple arrested for making false Hurricane Irma FEMA benefit claims

Christina Catalano, 38, is accused of claiming the hurricane destroyed her travel trailer, but federal agents say that isn't true.

OCALA, Fla. — Claims that a travel trailer, serving as a primary residence, was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in order to secure FEMA benefits could land one Pasco County couple behind bars.

United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announced the return of an indictment charging Christina Lynn Catalano, 38, with disaster assistance fraud regarding Hurricane Irma. And her husband, Joseph Samuel Catalano, 54, with making false statements to federal agents to conceal such fraud.

Why? Federal agents say, Christina falsely claimed that a non-existent travel trailer was destroyed by Hurricane Irma back in 2017 before filing for assistance to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individuals and Households Program.

According to a release, the pair also lied to Department of Homeland Security agents earlier this year to conceal the "fraudulent claims."

If convicted, Christina Catalano faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison, plus payment of restitution to the United States. Joseph Catalano faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison.

The couple's case was a part of the United States Attorney’s Disaster Fraud Task Force and investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General and with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations.

Anyone who suspects fraud, waste, abuse, or allegations of mismanagement involving disaster relief operations, or believes they have experienced fraud from a person or organization soliciting relief funds on behalf of those impacted by a disaster are asked to contact the National Disaster Fraud Hotline toll-free at (866) 720-5721 or complete the online complaint form here.

