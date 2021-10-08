Who in Florida qualifies for a fourth stimulus check?

Editor's note: The video in the player above is from Aug. 10.
While a fourth stimulus check issued by the federal government is not on the table at the moment, a few states have been distributing federal stimulus money for certain groups.
The American Rescue Plan allotted billions of dollars for states in order to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and some places have chosen to let people get a piece of the pie.
In Florida, that includes some educators and first responders.
Back in March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requested that the legislature dedicate $216 million from the ESSER to deliver $1,000 checks to teachers and principals. Earlier in August, educators began receiving those bonuses.
Those same $1,000 bonuses were also given to every law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT and paramedic in the state.
When checks began being dispersed this month, DeSantis said they were "a small token. I mean obviously, there's much more that anyone wishes they could do, but we did think it was important to say 'we thank you,'"