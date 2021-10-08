Who in Florida qualifies for a fourth stimulus check?

While a fourth stimulus check issued by the federal government is not on the table at the moment, a few states have been distributing federal stimulus money.

The American Rescue Plan allotted billions of dollars for states in order to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and some places have chosen to let people get a piece of the pie.

In Florida, that includes some educators and first responders.

Back in March, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requested that the legislature dedicate $216 million from the ESSER to deliver $1,000 checks to teachers and principals. Earlier in August, educators began receiving those bonuses.

Those same $1,000 bonuses were also given to every law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT and paramedic in the state.