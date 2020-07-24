Florida woman hits $3.8 million Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino jackpot

Its the largest jackpot in Seminole Gaming history.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — One Fort Lauderdale woman hit big while celebrating her 60th birthday winning the largest jackpot in Seminole Gaming history: $3,854,682.

Ms. Laurie won while playing the IGT Megabucks slots game at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

She was playing the $1 machine on a $5 bet before the jackpot was won.

“I am in absolute shock,” she said. “You like to dream big but that’s really big. That’s not even in the ballpark of what you think you can win. That’s a lottery! It still feels like a dream.”

As for how she intends to spend the money? Hurricane windows, a resurfaced pool or possibly getting a new condo post-retirement.

Since the casino re-opened on June 12, it said it has awarded more than $74.8 million in jackpots, including 29 jackpots valued at $50,000 or above.