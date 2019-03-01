Gas prices across the region are staying low. As 2019 starts off, more than half the gas stations in the Tampa Bay area are selling gas for less than $2 a gallon.

The average price right now in Tampa is $2.03 a gallon. That's $.40 less than this time last year.

Here's what AAA has to say about the low prices:

Oil prices overall are low and the US is producing more of its own oil than ever before. And even though prices are expected to go up in the spring, AAA says we'll be paying less this year.

In 2018 in the state of Florida, the average gas price for the year was $2.65 a gallon. This year AAA predicts the average price in the state to be about $.25 less at about $2.40 a gallon.

AAA Spokesperson Mark Jenkins says the outlook for Tampa is even better.

"In Tampa, the average price for 2018 was $2.58, if we're looking at a $.25 to $.30 decrease then we're looking about $2.25 here in Tampa."

There are a couple of things that could affect the average gas price for the year: Any major fluctuations in the economy or a natural disaster like a hurricane.

Gas prices will likely start going up in March as refineries do some regular maintenance and switch over to the more expensive summer blend. Prices are predicted to peak in May and then slowly come back down by the end of the year.

