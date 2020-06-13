2 gas skimmers found at Sarasota gas station

Employees contacted the police after finding them Saturday afternoon.

SARASOTA, Fla. — If you got gas at the Citgo on N Washington recently, you might want to check your credit cards.

The Sarasota Police Department said employees at the gas station contacted them after finding two credit card skimming devices on their pumps.

The ones impacted? Pumps three and four between the hours of 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone who believes they were impacted is asked to call 941-954-7025, reference SPD C#20-035323.

