2 gas skimmers found at Sarasota gas station

SARASOTA, Fla. — If you got gas at the Citgo on N Washington recently, you might want to check your credit cards.
The Sarasota Police Department said employees at the gas station contacted them after finding two credit card skimming devices on their pumps.
The ones impacted? Pumps three and four between the hours of 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Anyone who believes they were impacted is asked to call 941-954-7025, reference SPD C#20-035323.
- 2,581 new cases: Florida sees third consecutive day of largest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases
- Downtown St. Pete bars close after employees test positive for COVID-19
- Woman accused of setting 5 police vehicles on fire during riots
- Ybor City loses historic business to the coronavirus pandemic
- CDC posts everyday tips for minimizing COVID-19 risk
- Florida DEO changes payment schedule, leaving many in the dark as to when they'll be paid
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter