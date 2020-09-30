Gov. DeSantis lets eviction, mortgage foreclosure moratorium expire to make room for nationwide order

Don't worry, the CDC issued an order earlier this month that can still provide assistance.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A moratorium put in place during the coronavirus pandemic to temporarily halt evictions and mortgage foreclosures is coming to an end.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is letting Executive Order 20-211 expire. Why? The state says it's because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a nationwide order.

Florida first saw an executive order for the moratorium in April as the coronavirus pandemic began to surge and some Floridians found themselves out of work and struggling to pay their bills, including rent.

Now the state says, to "avoid confusion," it is expiring its order to make way for the CDC's.

"Executive Order 20-211 pertaining to the State’s mortgage foreclosure and eviction relief was permitted to expire to avoid any confusion over whether the CDC’s evictions Order should apply in a particular circumstance," the governor's office wrote in a news release.

The CDC's evictions order is set to expire on Dec. 31, giving all those in need through the end of the year to potentially avoid eviction or foreclosure.

You can read the CDC's entire order here.

