Governor considers vetoes, while watchdog offers budget improvements

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been going over the state's budget.
He said earlier this week there would be cuts as the state faces a different financial situation than back at the beginning of the year when legislators passed it.
"I think everyone can expect to see a little more red this year," DeSantis said in a press conference Tuesday.
He believes the vetoes he makes will be sufficient.
All in all, the legislature passed a $93.2 billion budget back in March.
Today, the nonpartisan Florida's TaxWatch unveiled A Roadmap for Responsible Recovery, and offered a list of recommendations that would offer $6 billion worth of items to improve the state's budget.
The recommendations include eliminating the state's Deferred Retirement Option Program or DROP, using bonds for projects to free up cash, and releasing inmates who are over 70 years old from Florida's prisons as they cost three times as much to care for than younger inmates.
You can check out the full report here.
