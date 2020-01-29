ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Parents, you might be missing out on a refund from Florida Prepaid.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the college prepaid plan prices would be lowered. That means they're giving out refunds to nearly half of the 224,000 families that have signed up, with more than 40,000 students affected in the Tampa Bay area.

It is not a small chunk of change, either, we're talking thousands of dollars. The average is $4,700.

Here's the best thing to do:

If you've purchased a plan since 2008, you should log on to your Florida Prepaid account online.

Under manage plans, look for the plan details tab.

If you scroll down and see a big red button that says overpayment refund, that's where you want to click to collect what the state owes you.

You also have another option. You can also transfer your refund to a Florida Prepaid savings account for other college expenses like books, supplies and housing.

There's also a customer service line you can call to get help. The toll-free number is 800-552-4723. Their phones have been ringing off the hook with questions, so be patient.

Right now, there's no specific deadline set for claiming a refund, but down the line, there could be. That's why it's a good idea to look at your options and your payment plans and decide what works best for you.

If you're making a payroll deduction or you make payments through online banking, you might need to adjust how much you are paying because you're eligible for a lower payment.

This is also a good time to enroll if you want to save some money because the state is offering plans at the lowest prices in five years. Enrollment runs from Feb. 1 through April 30.

There's a promo code EARLY50 that will save you $50 by enrolling before Feb. 29.

