Hillsborough County woman wins $1M in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

It was a $50 scratch-off game, and the winning ticket was sold at a Publix in St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 49-year-old woman from Brandon claimed a lump-sum payment of $640,000 after buying a winning "$1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR" ticket at a Publix supermarket in St. Petersburg, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery.

Lashonda Roberts claimed her prize at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee after buying a winning ticket for the $50 scratch-off game, which first launched in February.

The $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR features two potential $1 million a year for life prizes and 234 potential prizes of a single $1 million payment, the latter of which was Roberts' prize before taxes. There are multiple other potentially winnable cash prizes in the game, totaling a combined $1.6 billion.

According to the Florida Lottery, the chances of having any kind of a winning ticket are 1-in-4.50.