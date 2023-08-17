x
Hillsborough County woman wins $1M in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

It was a $50 scratch-off game, and the winning ticket was sold at a Publix in St. Petersburg.
Credit: Florida Lottery
This ticket, bought for $50 at a Publix in St. Petersburg, won Lashonda Roberts of Brandon a $1 million prize.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 49-year-old woman from Brandon claimed a lump-sum payment of $640,000 after buying a winning "$1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR" ticket at a Publix supermarket in St. Petersburg, according to a press release from the Florida Lottery.

Lashonda Roberts claimed her prize at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee after buying a winning ticket for the $50 scratch-off game, which first launched in February.

The $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR features two potential $1 million a year for life prizes and 234 potential prizes of a single $1 million payment, the latter of which was Roberts' prize before taxes. There are multiple other potentially winnable cash prizes in the game, totaling a combined $1.6 billion.

According to the Florida Lottery, the chances of having any kind of a winning ticket are 1-in-4.50.

Roberts is the second woman in the Tampa Bay area this week to score a winning ticket. In Manatee County, 47-year-old Heather Hancock of Parrish won the same $1 million prize after buying her scratch-off at the Rose Park Deli in Parrish.

