ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Whether you're out selling Girl Scout cookies or having a yard sale, there are times when you're going to have to deal with cash.
And with cash comes the risk of getting duped by counterfeit.
Here's what the Federal Reserve says to look for on a $50 bill.
- Color shifting ink on the '50' symbol: You should see it change from copper to green.
- Watermark: There should be a faint image of President Grant woven into the bill.
- Security thread: When you hold the bill up to the light, you should see a strip running vertically to the right of the president's portrait.
For information on how to spot counterfeit on every denomination, check out the U.S. Currency Education Program.
