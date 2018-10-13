JACKSON, Miss.—A new Mississippi tax on hybrid and electric vehicles could cost drivers the savings they were seeing at the gas pump.

The new tax went into effect at the beginning of the month and cost hybrid drivers $75 in taxes and an annual total of $150 for electric vehicles.

The tax is in addition to the state’s regular tag and licensing fees.

The associate commissioner of the Department of Revenue, Cathy Waterbury, told WLOX the money brought in by the new tax will go to the state’s transportation and infrastructure fund.

Mississippi officials said the new tax was an alternative to raising the gas tax.

