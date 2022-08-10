Here's how much more you’re spending to fill your kid’s lunch box compared to other cities

Tampa, along with Des Moines, Iowa, contain the highest prices across the country of products that are packed inside lunch boxes, according to a report.

TAMPA, Fla. — Class is back in session, and parents are making sure their kids are prepared to return back to school.

On the back-to-school checklist, making sure a child's lunch box is equipped with food and snacks may be on that list. But do parents in the Tampa area know how much they're spending compared to the rest of the country?

Datasembly, which provides grocery and retail pricing records from hundreds of retailers and stores in the country, reviewed the year-over-year percentage of price changes from 37 nationally branded products at over 10,000 locations from some of the largest retailers across the country, according to a news release.

Some of the branded products included in their research include Hillshire Farm, Kraft, Quaker, Sara Lee and Motts.

In their report, Datasemly says those products from those brands, and other popular brands, are up an average of 20.3% over last year's prices as of July 31, 2022.

However, depending on where you live can determine how much people are actually paying for these products.

Tampa, along with Des Moines, Iowa, has the highest increase in average lunch box prices across the country, according to Datasembly.

People in those areas are paying 25.7% more for popular lunch box products compared to the same time period last year.

The three cities behind Tampa and Des Moines are Charlotte, North Carolina, which has a 24.6% increase, and Orlando and Greenville, South Carolina, which stand at a 24% jump.

Parents in San Diego have the smallest lunch box increase at 14.4%.

