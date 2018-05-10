The Lakeland location of Mattress Firm is among the nearly 700 stores that will be closed as part of the chain's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced Friday.

The nation's largest mattress retailer said in a court filing that it will not conduct typical liquidation sales, where customers might otherwise score a going-out-of-business deal.

Instead, it will transfer mattresses to other stores, warehouses or distribution centers, or could "decide to abandon" showroom products altogether, according to a court filing.

After a major acquisition spree in recent years, the chain has 3,230 company-owned stores and another 125 franchised locations. It has nearly 10,000 employees.

The company expects to stay in business despite significant challenges, including sales declines and competition from bed-in-a-box online sellers like Casper and Leesa.

R: Mattress Firm files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, will close up to 700 stores

Ten Florida stores will close, including the Lakeland store at 919 Lakeland Park Center.

Other Florida stores that will close are in Fort Lauderdale, Pensacola, Tallahassee, Sanford, Stuart, Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville.

For the complete list of closures, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved