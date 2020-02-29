TAMPA, Fla. — If you text a keyword to "61873" in connection with the Bolts Text Club, you could be eligible for a settlement, according to court documents.

The class-action lawsuit settlement was preliminarily approved in January and is set for a final approval hearing on April 7.

Court documents show that the Tampa Bay Lightning have agreed to pay a $2.25 million settlement fund after a Tampa man filed a lawsuit in 2019 over promotional text messages.

Bryan Hanley, who filed the claim, said he received an “onslaught” of promotional text messages in hopes of winning tickets to a Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins game in 2018.

Hanley claims he did not win the contest, but still received texts beyond the Dec. 6 game.

According to the lawsuit, Hanley was afraid to text “stop” to end the texts, because he was fearful it would prevent him from winning the tickets.

The settlement also notes that the Lightning agrees to implement a training program and institute compliance protocols to ensure compliance with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act before beginning any new text message marketing programs.

More than 180,000 individuals may be settlement class members, according to the lawsuit.

The deadline to file a claim is set for June 8, 2020. If you think you have a claim, you can file here.

10News has reached out to the Tampa Bay Lightning for comment.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter