AURORA, Colo. — The Canvas Credit Union on Wednesday presented an oversized check to the superintendent of Aurora Public Schools (APS) to pay off student lunch debts.

The check for $60,000 will cover unpaid lunch debt at 18 APS schools, which receive Title I funding.

Title I is the largest federal program supporting both elementary and secondary education, according to the Colorado Department of Education. The program's resources are allocated based on the poverty rates of students enrolled in schools and districts.

The money was presented to the district during a school lunch period in the cafeteria at Lansing Elementary.

In a tweet, the district thanked the credit union.

"We have the best community partners and we’re so grateful for your generosity," the tweet says.

