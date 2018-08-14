For years, we've been talking about big-box retailers struggling to compete with their online competition.

Now, the Macy's department store chain hopes it's come up with a possible answer. It’s called “Backstage” and the newest location is at the Macy’s in Citrus Park mall.

“It reminds me a lot of the more discounted stores,” said Macy’s customer Susan DiSabatino, visiting the new, second-floor retail space for the first time.

“Everything is very stylish. I bought three blouses today that I loved. And I was very happy with what I saw and what's here,” she said.

Macy's hopes it can shift its department store demographics by introducing 13,000 square feet of discounted merchandise. Average item price – around 24 bucks.

“It's meant to attract the younger consumer who really likes to shop off-price,” said Annette Wallace, general manager at the Citrus Park store.

Wallace admits Macy's is late to the party when it comes to a discount concept.

They’ve watched high-end competitors like Off Fifth for Sacks or Nordstrom's Rack stores beat them to the punch.

In February, Macy’s announced it had finally ended a three-year sales slump.

“We want to be in this competitive market, and had not been in it,” said Wallace. “And we tried a bunch of different ways to do it and this has definitely worked out the best.”

Of course, by placing most of its Backstage stores inside its traditional retail stores, Macy's hopes that once people have finished checking out whatever is Backstage, they'll actually make their way downstairs and keep shopping.

“That's where I'm going next,” said Bill DiSabatino, who was looking for a few new shirts.

Big-box stores have been looking for ways to compete with online retailers like Amazon.

The Backstage concept? Rapidly rotate the discounted inventory with deals you can't get online. You have to visit the brick and mortar store.

“You have to shop at when you see it,” said Wallace, “So, we might see the same customer in here twice a week.”

Macy's says it will consider adding a Backstage to more Tampa Bay stores but probably not all of them. Backstage is not a discounted version of its retail store. It's an entirely different inventory.

Macy's Backstage is planning a grand opening Saturday at the Westfield Citrus Park mall.

