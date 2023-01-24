Colorado home for sale getting attention for its trippy interior

The listing on Zillow says, "Everything about this home is vibrant and unique," from a stuffed-animal wall to fur-covered ceilings.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This house for sale in Colorado Springs, owned by a "super groovy artist," has an interior that needs to be seen to be believed.

The 2,856-square-foot home on Turret Drive just north of Pulpit Rock Park was listed for sale a few days ago for $560,000. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. From the outside, it looks like a typical suburban home, but, as the listing on Realtor.com says, "Step inside and prepare to be blown away."

The home is a collage of bright colors and murals. The kitchen cabinets are a patchwork of color blocks, stripes and swirls. The highlights include a wall completely made out of stuffed animals, at least two ceilings covered in fur and a bathroom mirror framed by hundreds of colorful bobbles.

"This home will fill your senses!" the listing says. "Bright and colorful wall colors and unique decorating elements make this home a fabulous and unique find."

The home's unique character caught the attention of popular social media account Zillow Gone Wild. Check out the photos in the post below.

You never know what’s going on inside a home, part 392493.



Currently listed for $560,000 in Colorado Springs, CO pic.twitter.com/o8ZpmHGEnM — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) January 22, 2023

