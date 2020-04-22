TAMPA, Fla. — As unemployment sky-rockets and millions of Americans are left jobless, people are anxiously awaiting their stimulus checks, wondering if the check's in the mail.

According to the IRS, millions of Americans have received their direct deposits already.

"I’m sure it was like Christmas in April for them, I’m happy for them, I’m sure they put they put it good use right away," Certified financial planner Steve Overton said.

According to Overton, the IRS most likely already had the banking information for these people from when they filed their taxes previously, and they were able to get them their money right away. He says any single person who made $75,000 or less should have received or should be receiving $1,200.

If you make more, your check will be scaled down.

"The government would like you to spend the money, thank you very much. It’s pure and simple. They want you to go to a restaurant, buy something for the house, stimulus means spend," he said.

