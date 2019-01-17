ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The RXBAR company is expanding a recall of its protein bars that might contain an undeclared peanut allergen after reports of people having allergic reactions.

The bars are safe for people who do not suffer from a peanut allergy, the company notes on its website. However, those who do are advised to avoid the products with "best buy" dates ranging from Jan. 14 to Oct. 19, 2019, depending on the variety.

Publix, Target, Walmart and other stores sell the affected bars.

They include the regular protein bar varieties: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry and Pumpkin Spice.

Also included are these RXBAR Kids: Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast and Chocolate Chip.

See a complete list of affected products and their dates on the RXBAR website.

"We are expanding the recall out of an abundance of caution, after recently receiving consumer contacts regarding allergic reactions to additional varieties," the recall notice reads.

The company says the peanut-related issue came from an ingredient supplied by a third party and it no longer uses the supplier.

People who bought the affected products can return them to the store for a full refund.

