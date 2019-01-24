ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Satur Farms is voluntarily recalling a few of its products in Florida and New York because it could be contaminated with Salmonella.

Satur Farms is recalling some of its baby spinach and mesclun products because of the possible contamination.

Salmonella can cause serious or even deadly infecting in children, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The symptoms of Salmonella are fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Retail product is packed in plastic clamshell containers with Satur Farms brand name.

Spinach Lot #18494

Spinach Lot #18513

Mesclun Lot #18520

People who have purchased Satur Farms products with these lot numbers are asked to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The voluntary recall started after routine sampling by the Florida Department of Agriculture and the New York State Department of Agriculture and markets.

Please contact Satur Farms by phone at 631-734-4219 and ask for Paulette Satur for instructions about returning or destroying any remaining inventories of the recalled products you may have.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.