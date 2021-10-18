Butterball recalls 14,000 pounds of ground turkey for possible plastic contamination

The ground turkey items were produced on Sept. 28, according to the USDA.

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — More than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products produced in North Carolina are being recalled, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The department's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a recall on Wednesday, Oct. 13, for the products produced by Butterball, LLC.

The company is based out of Mount Olive, which is more than three hours away from Charlotte.

The following products are subject to recall:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

Both types of products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

This announcement comes after people filed complaints about pieces of blue plastic being found in the raw turkey, according to the alert.

No confirmed injuries have been reported at this time. The FSIS is encouraging people who are worried about injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

People with questions about the recall can call the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.

