A Florida-based food service establishment is recalling ready-to-eat chicken salad products due to possible listeria contamination.

Lean Culinary Services, LLC is recalling about 223 pounds of the product.

The items were produced on Feb. 12, 2019.

The following products are recalled:

14.9-oz. plastic tub packages containing “classic chicken salad Made with Bell & Evans White Meat Chicken” and a Best By date of Feb. 17.

8-lbs plastic bags containing “classic chicken salad Made with Bell & Evans White Meat Chicken” and a Sell By date of Feb. 19 for use behind the deli counter.

7.8-oz plastic tub packages containing “DeliverLean CLASSIC CHICKEN SALAD” and a Use By date of Feb. 17.

5.5-oz plastic tub packages containing “DeliverLean CHICKEN SALAD BENTO BOX” and a Use By date of Feb. 17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-46167” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida.

Food Safety and Inspection Service personnel found out Monday the product had tested positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

