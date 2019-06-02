Frito-Lay has announced a limited voluntary recall of some bags of Stacy's Simply Naked Pita Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients.

The recalled products are 7 1/3 oz. bags of the chips that were distributed nationwide and have a 'use by' date of April 23, 2019. A manufacturing code of 65M127902 is listed under the date. The numbers are on the front of the bag, on the top right side.

The bottom right side of the back of the bag contains the UPC code 028400564632.

Milk is not listed as an ingredient on the label.

The Food and Drug Administration says that 228 bags of the chips were mistakenly filled with another flavor of chips. There's been one reported allergic reaction.

You can return the chips to the store for a refund or calls Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users