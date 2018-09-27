Mauna Loa, makers of products that contain macadamia nuts, is issuing a recall of 23 products made at one of its facilities over E. coli fears.

E. coli, which can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms, was found in water at its Keaau, Hawaii, plant.

Mauna Loa says the recall is voluntary and being done as a precaution. No illnesses related to the water have been reported.

The products were made between Sept. 6 and 21, 2018.

