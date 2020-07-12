Publix recalls holiday cookie platter for allergy risk

The company said the product could "contain undeclared pecans."

LAKELAND, Fla. — Don't let a rogue pecan ruin your holiday dessert.

Publix announced its Publix Bakery 20-ounce Holiday Cookie Platters are being recalled as they might contain pecans that aren't listed on the ingredients list.

The company that produces the product, George DeLallo Co. Inc. of Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, issued the allergy alert Monday, Dec. 7. There have been no illnesses reported to date, Publix said in a news release.

The platters were sold in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Florida counties Broward, Monroe, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach are not affected by the recall.

The cookies come in a clear plastic package with UPC 41415 88690, marked with lot W34326 and best by date of 10/APR/2021 on the top.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the pecan-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of pecans," Publix said in the release. "Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's packaging processes."

People are asked to return the platters to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Publix at 1-800-433-9100 or 724-925-2222.

