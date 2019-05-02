BETHESDA, Md. — Fisher-Price is recalling its Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers because they could pose an injury risk to your child.

The company says the power wheels on the children’s ride-on vehicles can continue to run after the foot pedal is released. There are at least 17 reports of this happening, though the company says there haven't been any injuries.

This recall involves model number FRC29, which are hot pink with blue accents and have the Barbie logo printed on the back. They are battery-operated and have a play kitchen, a fold-out grill and pretend campfire.

The model number is printed on a label under the hood, as seen in the picture below.

Location of label with model number under the hood

CPSC

The Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com for about $400. If you have one, the Consumer Product Safety Commission encourages you to "immediately take the recalled Power Wheels away from children, stop using them and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair."

People with questions about the recall can call Fisher-Price at 800-348-0751 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. You can also contact the company online at www.service.mattel.com, then click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts.”

