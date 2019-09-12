COLUMBUS, Ohio — White Castle has recalled some of its frozen burgers sold at retailers due to Listeria concerns after a quality assurance test showed the presence of Listeria at one manufacturing facility.

In an announcement the company made through the Food and Drug Administration, White Castle said the recall was voluntary.

The affected products include a limited number of frozen 6-pack cheeseburgers, frozen 6-pack hamburgers, frozen 6-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16-pack hamburgers, and 16-pack cheeseburgers.

There have not been any reported illnesses associated with the burgers.

The products have best-by dates ranging from Aug 4, 2020 to Aug. 17, 2020.

White Castle said a recent sample from a quality assurance test by a third-party company showed the presence of Listeria at one manufacturing facility for its frozen burgers.

The company then stopped shipping the burgers to retailers.

White Castle said it is taking the following actions at the manufacturing facility:

Intensive sanitation and cleaning with guidance from outside food safety experts.

Aggressively elevating already strong food safety testing and manufacturing guidelines

Conducting comprehensive testing to confirm no presence of listeria in the facility

If people bought the affected burgers, they are urged to throw them away or return them to the store where they purchased them for an exchange or full refund.

If anyone has any questions, they can call White Castle at 1-800-843-2728.

A list of the product codes for the affected products can be found here. To find the code on the packages, look on one of the side panels.