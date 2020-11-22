Southeastern Grocers recalls fresh-cut basil sold at Winn-Dixie, other stores

The presence of a microscopic parasite called Cyclospora was detected, the company said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Double-check what's inside your refrigerator: Some fresh basil could contain some other nasty ingredient.

Southeastern Grocers has issued a voluntary recall for its "SE Grocers Naturally Better Organic Fresh Cut Basil" following the detection of a microscopic parasite called Cyclospora.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of cyclosporiasis include diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss and more.

The company says the product was delivered through all of its distribution centers and sold in all its stores, including Winn-Dixie, BI-LO, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets. The basil comes in a 0.5-ounce container with UPC code 6-07880-20230-4.

People are asked to throw it away or return it for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call the company call center at 844-745-0463 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

What other people are reading right now: