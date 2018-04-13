I travel two or three times every week and one of the most popular products at any airport is also one of the most marked up! Those neck, nap and travel pillows that fly off store shelves are marked up by as much as 300 percent at airports, and in most cases, you're just buying a glorified bean bag cushion.

Instead of paying $30, let me show what I call the miracle neck pillow which is under $15 on Amazon.com right now and is the best travel pillow you can buy.

Whether you snore like a freight train (like I do), or are you're suffering from neck, back or shoulder pain, today one pillow can make a world of difference just in time for spring travel and road trips.

Brandy Golden, a doctor of physical therapy, loved testing this neck pillow: "A lot of people have neck or back pain, and they don't understand where it's coming from. Rather than looking at their posture, they resort to medicine when they don't have to. This pillow helps you with that posture and provides support for travel or that much-needed nap."

Click the play button to see the pillow up-close.

- Ideal for spring or summer travel

- Can be used in conjunction with a traditional pillow

- Provides the ultimate neck support

- Corrects your posture, keeps pressure of your spine

- Great for home and relaxation

- Dual comfort: plush and cozy on one side with cool relaxing material on the other

- Not made of cheap bean bag material like competing products

- Serves as a table pillow for desk naps and relaxation

$20 Off Top Rated Microbead Neck and Travel Pillow + Free Shipping

Was: $34.99

Now: $14.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA