Making your home or life more smart is no longer science fiction! All week long, I have the honor of introducing you to the newest in smart technology to keep your world more connected.

For the commuter, traveler and anyone looking to go beyond that very average pair of headphones you own, one Made-in-the-USA company is focused on making headphones better than Beats at one-third the price. After testing more than 47 pairs of headphones over the last 12 months, I can conclude they've pulled it off!

Imagine a smart pair of headphones that adjusts the audio based purely on the music to which you're listening. Plus, the days of that eight-hour battery life are gone! Say hello to a whopping 17 hours of battery life alongside noise cancelation - completely unheard of at under $100.

One extremely well-rated pair of headphones that are on sale today for $79.99 is my top pick. The ratings speak for themselves. They sound as good as Bose and better than Beats in my opinion.

- A whopping 17 hours of battery life in our tests (most headphones offer 8 hours)!

- Smart headphones adjust to the type of music being played

- Smart headphones automatically convert to Bluetooth headset when a call comes in!

- Quickly charges in less than two hours

- Streams with virtually any smartphone, tablet or Bluetooth device from 35 feet away

- Hi-Fi audio is top notch for gaming, movies, sports and TV streaming

- Extremely light-weight at only 0.55 pounds

- Feature an aptx codec for incredible audio playback unheard of at this price

- Top-rated and trending right now

- Ideal for any commute or travel

- Folds for travel, with all accessories and carrying case included

- Works with virtually any Bluetooth audio device, Apple, Android and Windows

$100 Off Top Rated Hi-Fi Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones + Free Shipping

Was: $164.99

Now: $79.99

NOTE: A previous deal that offering headphones for $64.99 has sold out.

