It's about time laptops and tablets got a little bit smarter! If you've struggled to make the decision between a laptop or tablet, or you're in the market for a new portable computer, I have you covered today!

All week long, I've showcased the top smart tech deals in the country. Today's laptop deal gets the job done with Windows 10, an Intel processor, four USB ports and an HD touch-screen display.

How is today's laptop deal so smart? In addition to functioning as a touch-screen laptop, the entire front part of the laptop detaches from the keyboard to function as its own tablet.

If you're trying to decide between a notebook and an iPad or tablet, this is your answer at an absolutely insane price. While you won't be designing graphics or editing four-hour movies on it, for word processing, browsing, streaming Netflix, prime, course work, presentations, PowerPoint, Word and more, this gets the job done.

Click the play button to see this top product pick up close! Features include:

- Intel Processor

- Solid State Drive

- Windows 10

- Touch Screen

- USB C (for high speed data transfer) and HDMI / Audio Out

- Bluetooth 4.0

- Front Facing Web Camera

- Up to 12 hours of battery life (we averaged 10 hours)

- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

- 10.1" HD Touchscreen Display

- 1 Year Warranty

$120 Off Intel Windows Duo 11 + Warranty + Free Shipping

Was: $300.00

Now: $179.99

MORE FROM WAYS TO SAVE

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA