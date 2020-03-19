ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — If you need to fill up your car, you might notice prices at the pump are dropping.
Wednesday's national average for a gallon of regular gas is $2.21 according to AAA.
In Bradenton and Sarasota, expect to pay around $2.12. It’s even cheaper in the Tampa Bay area, where the average to fill up is $2.06. That's down about 25 cents from just a month ago.
“AAA expects gas prices to continue trending cheaper, with the high likelihood of the national average hitting $2 per gallon before the end of March,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said.
That’s already the case at the RaceTrac on Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg and at a Circle K across the bridge in South Tampa.
