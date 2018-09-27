LAKELAND, Fla. -- The corporate headquarters of the popular Pub Sub is expanding.

Publix Supermarkets will announce an expansion of its headquarters in Lakeland on Thursday morning, according to a release from Gov. Rick Scott's office.

The grocery chain that operates in seven states in the Southeast is expected to make the announcement at 9 a.m. Scott is scheduled to talk about Florida jobs at Publix's Lakeland headquarters Thursday afternoon.

Publix was founded in 1930 and opened its first store in Winter Haven. It's the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the country and employs more than 190,000 people.

Florida has the highest number of stores with 793. Publix retail sales reached $34.6 billion in 2017.

