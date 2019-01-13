ORLANDO, Fla. — A rare penny found in the school lunch change of a 16-year-old boy that was expected to sell for millions sold for less—a lot less, according to CBS News.

The 1943 penny is one of just a handful that was minted by mistake when the federal government was trying to save copper for World War II.

Heritage Auctions told CBS News Don Lutes Jr. got one of the rare coins as part of his change in March March 1947 inside his school cafeteria.

The penny was auctioned off in Orlando for $204,000, CBS News reported.

According to Newsweek, the penny was valued at almost $1.7 million and a similar coin sold for that much in 2010.

