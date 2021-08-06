Here are ways renters facing eviction in Tampa can get help

The University Area Community Development Corporation says call them now if you are behind in rent.

TAMPA, Fla. — Even though the CDC extended its eviction moratorium for most in the U.S., renters could still face some tough circumstances in a couple months when it expires.

That's why it's important to take advantage of local help now before eviction notices start going out.

The University Area Community Development Corporation recently created an Evictions Defense project to connect people with programs and services that can help them get on track, paying any back rent and making sure they can stay in their homes.

The program's director, Dr. Chamain Moss-Torres, Ph.D., says the goal is to keep people in their homes and get landlords paid, but she realizes people are dealing with some scary, even paralyzing circumstances.

"We're asking families or community residents to contact us if they're in any part of the evictions process," she says. "Moreover, we're asking them to call us prior to receiving an evictions notice. If something's happening and you know you're in a situation where you have not paid your rent, call us. It's better for you to work with us prior to you receiving a notice on your door. The earlier the better."

The CDC's eviction moratorium is extended for 60 days and is for areas that are seeing substantial and high levels of COVID-19 transmission, such as here in Florida.

The extension is giving communities more time to give out money they've received from the feds.

In addition to the University Area Community Development Corporation in Tampa, Hillsborough County also has an emergency rental assistance program. Find more information here, or call 866-375-9114.

If you live in Sarasota County, there's more than $13 million worth of assistance available to help you right now through the county's Emergency Rental Assistance Program. To qualify, you have to show you've been impacted by the pandemic, that you live at 80 percent or below the median income and that you're facing housing instability or insecurity.

You can also call 941-861-7368 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for questions or help.

Manatee County has given out more than $2.4 Million and approved more than 400 applications. For more information, click here or call 941-745-6270.

The Pinellas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program is still accepting applications. Click here for more information or call 855-379-3515. Call center hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pasco County is still providing assistance through its Help with Emergency Assistance Relief for Tenants (H.E.A.R.T.) program.

Polk County recently extended its rental and utilities assistance program application deadline through Aug. 13. For more information, click here.