Riverview woman wins $1M from scratch-off lotto ticket

VALRICO, Fla. — A Riverview woman is $1 million richer after buying a winning scratch-off lottery ticket from a local gas station.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 47-year-old Karelia Martinez claimed a $1 million top prize from the "Mystery Multiplier" scratch-off game at the agency's lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Martinez decided to receive the money in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.

The winning ticket was purchased from Bell Shoals Citgo, located at 3501 Bell Shoals Road in Valrico. The retailer will now get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.