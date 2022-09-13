Riverview woman wins $1M from scratch-off lotto ticket

VALRICO, Fla. — A Riverview woman is $1 million richer after buying a winning scratch-off lottery ticket from a local gas station.
The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 47-year-old Karelia Martinez claimed a $1 million top prize from the "Mystery Multiplier" scratch-off game at the agency's lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.
Martinez decided to receive the money in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.
The winning ticket was purchased from Bell Shoals Citgo, located at 3501 Bell Shoals Road in Valrico. The retailer will now get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $10 scratch-off game launched back in May of this year and "features more than $148.1 million in total cash prizes," the Florida Lottery said in a statement. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.31.