TAMPA, Fla. — On Thursday, Sears announced the closure of 33 of its stores, including their Tampa location at University Mall.

In recent years, the mall has lost J.C. Penney and Macy’s, but despite the downturn, owners of the mall say the future looks bright.

RD Management plans an estimated $1 billion in new investment to transform the old-style indoor shopping center into a mixed-use extension to USF’s Research Park. The near 100-acre piece of property, which will eventually be known as “Uptown,” will be filled with medical labs, hotels, movie theaters and condos.

“When you come by in 10 years we’ll still be expanding,” said RD Management’s Chief Development Officer Christopher Bowen. He says the development could expand further down Fowler Avenue.

Bowen says the area is federally designated through the Opportunity Zone Program which provides incentives for development.

Construction is expected to be underway by 2020. Developers are hoping for links between Uptown and downtown through light rail, express buses or other transportation options.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

